SoftBank Group to Issue Record 1 T. Yen in Retail Bonds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. is preparing to issue about 1 trillion yen in corporate bonds for retail investors, it was learned Thursday.

The Japanese technology investor is expected to use the proceeds from what is set to be the largest-ever retail bond sale by a Japanese company to repay existing corporate bonds and invest in artificial intelligence-related projects.

This will be the company’s third issuance of retail bonds this year. The upcoming bonds will have a maturity of seven years, with the coupon rate and other details to be determined early next month.

The current record of 600 billion yen in retail bond issuance was set by SoftBank Group in 2025.

SoftBank Group is facing a growing need for funds as it steps up AI-linked investments, including increasing its investment in OpenAI, the U.S. developer of ChatGPT, and acquiring the industrial robotics business of Swiss heavy electrical machinery giant ABB Ltd.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]