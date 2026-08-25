Free Laundry Services Help Evacuees in Quake-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Hikawa, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Local dry cleaning and laundry businesses in Kumamoto Prefecture are washing clothes free of charge for disaster evacuees after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern Japan prefecture last month.

A laundry facility affiliated with the White Express dry cleaning and laundry chain in the Miyahara district of the town of Hikawa has sent a vehicle every morning on business days since Aug. 7, 10 days after the July 28 quake, to collect bags of clothing from evacuation centers. It washes and dries more than 1,000 items, including towels and underwear, each day and delivers them to evacuees.

"We owe our business to the local residents," said Hiroaki Sekihara, the 36-year-old head of the facility. "We want to give back to the community even a little bit, especially at a time like this."

Kiyomi Matsumura, a 53-year-old employee, visited an evacuation center to return washed clothes and was greeted by a staff member there. "Someone once thanked me for all that I do, which made me feel glad that I was doing this," Matsumura said.

Folding freshly dried T-shirts and pants, 64-year-old employee Mihoko Tsukamoto said, "We want to help disaster-affected people whose homes have been destroyed and who cannot even take a warm bath."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]