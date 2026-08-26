Radio Station Keeps Residents Informed after Kumamoto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A community radio station in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, which was struck by a powerful earthquake last month, continues to deliver vital information to local residents.

Staff members at the radio station in the city of Yatsushiro were forced to evacuate during a live broadcast because of the July 28 earthquake, but resumed operations the following day.

Yukiko Yamada, 46, a radio personality at FM Yatsushiro, urged listeners to ensure their safety while broadcasting live from the station inside the city office.

"I thought I was desperately calling for safety, but I realized later that my voice was shaking," Yamada said, recalling the moment of the quake.

The powerful tremor knocked down shelves and scattered broken glass. The seismic isolation device at the city office was also damaged, forcing the station to close on a temporary basis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]