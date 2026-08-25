Dragon Ball Theme Park to Be Built near Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--A theme park inspired by the popular Japanese anime series “Dragon Ball Z” will be built near Paris, French media reported Monday.

The development is part of a Saudi Arabian-led, 6-billion-euro project to build three theme parks.

French President Emmanuel Macron in a social media post described the move as the country’s largest theme park project since Disneyland Paris, which opened in 1992.

The project stemmed from a meeting in 2024 between Macron and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, both fans of Dragon Ball Z. They met in Paris on Monday.

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