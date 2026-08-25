Japan Police Report Highlights Response to Cybercrimes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency on Tuesday published an annual report highlighting the performances of its National Cyber Department and the department’s efforts to implement active cyberdefense measures.

The white paper on police listed the development of a recovery tool for ransomware attacks, in which perpetrators encrypt data and demand a ransom in exchange for decryption, and Japanese contributions to international joint investigations as accomplishments by the department, which will enter the sixth year of operations next year including the period of its predecessor.

The report also included comments from investigators, evaluations from overseas and introductions to new technologies.

On active cyberdefense, set to become a new mission of police and the Self-Defense Forces in October this year, the report presented examples of cyberattacks, such as theft of confidential information and attacks apparently intended to disrupt critical infrastructure services.

The report explained the procedures taken when authorities neutralize illegal access, underlining the importance of seamless response measures from peacetime to emergencies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]