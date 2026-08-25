Japan Govt Urges AI Firms to Disclose Learning Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted guiding principles on intellectual property protection for generative artificial intelligence operators, calling on such businesses to disclose an outline of data and methods used to train their AI tools.

The Principles Code, while not legally binding, is designed to boost transparency related to AI and promote both the protection of intellectual property rights and innovation amid the rapidly spreading use of the cutting-edge technology.

Businesses that accept all or part of the code will notify the government and disclose the learning processes, types of learning data and methods of collecting such data for their generative AI models on their websites.

They will make public whether the learning data include information that could lead to copyright infringement if so requested by AI users and rights holders, provided certain conditions are met.

The code covers not only domestic businesses but also overseas operators that provide AI systems and services in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]