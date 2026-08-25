Over 41,000 in Japan Sent to Hospitals for Heatstroke in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday that 41,174 people were sent to hospitals by ambulance for heatstroke nationwide in July, as many locations recorded temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

The figure was the third highest for July since 2008, when the statistics were first compiled, following the 54,220 people logged in 2018 and 43,195 in 2024.

Among those taken to hospitals, 24,769 were aged 65 or older, accounting for more than 60 pct of the total. Seventy-nine people were confirmed dead.

The agency calls on the public to stay hydrated and use air conditioners when necessary. It also encourages people to use designated cooling shelters equipped with air conditioning systems set up by municipalities.

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