Japanese Red Cross Worried over Kumamoto Evacuees' Health 1 Month On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Red Cross Society has expressed concern over possible health issues of evacuees nearly a month after a powerful earthquake hit the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto.

In a press conference held at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Tuesday, JRCS officials said that future issues include evacuees' health deterioration due to prolonged life at shelters and support for afflicted people who continue to stay in their cars for evacuation.

Following the July 28 earthquake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, the JRCS has sent rescue and medical teams to Kumamoto from its facilities around the country.

The teams are engaging in activities such as setting up cardboard beds, providing medical care at evacuation centers and supporting affected local medical institutions.

After the quake struck, water, food and other relief supplies were delivered to affected areas under the "push-type" support system, in which goods are sent before donors receive requests for help from disaster-stricken areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]