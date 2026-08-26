Japan Foreign Chief Affirms Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has stressed that the country will continue offering necessary support for Ukraine.

In 20-minute phone talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday, Motegi said that the partnership between the two nations is extremely robust and that Japan will continue to provide support tailored to the situation and needs of Ukraine.

The phone meeting came as four and a half years have passed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Motegi also showed Japan’s eagerness to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine in the security field.

Sybiha expressed his gratitude for the assistance Japan has provided to Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]