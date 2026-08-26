Chinese Research Vessel Exits Japan EEZ off Okinawa Island

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese research vessel has left Japan's exclusive economic zone off Hateruma Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The Xiang Yang Hong 03 was spotted extending what appeared to be a wire into the sea about 85 kilometers south-southeast of the island, within Japan's EEZ, around 1:35 p.m. Aug. 17, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.

After the coast guard repeatedly radioed the vessel to halt the activity, it left the EEZ around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The regional headquarters had found the Xiang Yang Hong 21 operating off Okinawa's Kuba Island on Aug. 15 and the Dong Fang Hong 2, another Chinese research ship, off Kume Island, also Okinawa, on Aug. 16, both within Japan's EEZ.

Both vessels have since left Japan's EEZ.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]