Fukushima N-Plant Evacuees Settle with TEPCO

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 176 people who fled Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, following the March 2011 severe nuclear accident there have reached a settlement with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. in their damages lawsuit filed against the firm and the government.

The settlement was reached on Aug. 18 at Sapporo High Court in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.

All the plaintiffs withdrew their damages claims against the government. The decision came on the heels of the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling that the government was not liable for the nuclear accident and a series of similar court decisions that followed.

The plaintiffs evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture to Hokkaido in the wake of the triple meltdown at the tsunami-stricken plant in Fukushima.

Under the settlement, TEPCO apologized for the irreparable damage the plaintiffs suffered because of the accident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]