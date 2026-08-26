Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy Highlights Close Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a social media post has highlighted his country's close relationship with Japan.

"Japan is geographically distant from Ukraine, but we are very close in terms of our values, shared principles, and our common understanding of how important freedom and independence are," he said Tuesday.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for sending him messages to celebrate the 35th anniversary on Monday of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union.

Attending online a meeting of leaders from the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine on Monday, Takaichi announced Japan's intention to strengthen support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Zelenskyy welcomed her remarks, saying, "We highly value your messages about the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia and increasing support for our country and our people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]