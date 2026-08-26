Japan Health Min. Eyes Record 36.5 T. Yen in FY 2027 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Wednesday it will seek a record 36,580.3 billion yen in its general-account budget request for fiscal 2027, reflecting rising social welfare costs amid the aging of the country's population.

The figure represents an increase of 4.4 pct from the fiscal 2026 initial budget level.

The ministry aims to focus on projects to promote drug discovery and advanced medical care and launch a support program for companies developing innovative medicines.

The ministry plans to work on details during the budget compilation process at the end of this year. It did not specify amounts for measures such as wage hikes for nursing care workers at this stage.

A total of 148.3 billion yen, including funds requested under a new "strong and prosperous Japan" investment quota, is sought for the development of new drugs, four times the fiscal 2026 budget level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]