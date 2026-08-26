Japan's Lawson to Open Stores in Depopulated Areas at Low Cost

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. said Wednesday that it will open stores in depopulated areas at low cost, aiming to improve residents' living conditions by providing more shopping opportunities.

Lawson plans to open three stores by the end of fiscal 2026, utilizing existing shops. The first such outlet will open in the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Monday.

Food and beverage shops tend to decrease in depopulated areas, making it difficult for locals, particularly elderly residents, to find convenient places to shop.

While Lawson has opened stores in such areas in cooperation with local governments and businesses, some new store plans fell through due to difficulty securing profitability.

Under the new project, called "with Lawson," stores will open without major renovations, utilizing existing facilities and reducing costs to about one-third of the levels required to open conventional stores. Business hours and product lineups will be adjusted based on population size and usage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]