ICC Chief Says She Has No Reason to Be under U.S. Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane of Japan said Wednesday that there was "no reason" for her to be placed under U.S. sanctions.

"I can say with certainty that there is no reason for me to be sanctioned," Akane said during an online press conference hosted by the Japan National Press Club, in response to the U.S. sanctions announced against her on Aug. 18.

"While I understand to a certain extent that the sanctions will put me at a disadvantage, I'll fight back as much as I can," she said.

Akane described the sanctions against The Hague-based court as a "rule of law crisis."

"We must never allow the ICC to collapse, and we'll resist with all our might," she said. "I won't be crushed by threats."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]