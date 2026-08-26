Japan, Kuwait Confirm Cooperation over Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his visiting Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, confirmed Wednesday they will closely cooperate to seek the participation of countries using the Strait of Hormuz in ongoing talks on its future.

Regarding talks between Iran and Oman on the future of the Strait of Hormuz, the two ministers agreed that the matter should be discussed among relevant parties, including countries using the strait, in their 45-minute meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

Motegi expressed his gratitude to Kuwait for its long-standing supply of crude oil. In response, Jarrah said that Kuwait will maintain a stable supply of crude oil to Japan.

They also agreed to accelerate bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including artificial intelligence.

Jarrah later held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]