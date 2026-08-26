FamilyMart to Allow Workers to Choose Hair Color, Wear Hijabs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart said Wednesday it will introduce new grooming guidelines starting Tuesday, allowing employees to freely choose their hair color and permitting Muslim women to wear hijabs.

The company aims to attract a more diverse workforce by giving store employees greater flexibility in dress and grooming.

FamilyMart will also renew its uniform for the first time in 10 years. The new design includes a T-shirt style, a first for the convenience store industry, as well as a long-sleeved option.

To strengthen recruitment efforts, the company will introduce recorded and online interviews.

FamilyMart also said it will expand its original clothing brand, Convenience Wear, and develop new pet-related products, including dog collars and leashes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]