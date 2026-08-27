LDP Proposes Kumamoto Restoration Measures to PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A group of lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed a set of measures to help reconstruct the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, hit hard by a powerful earthquake about a month ago.

Handing the proposal to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday, LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi, acting head of the group, asked the government to provide Kumamoto with financial aid on par with that provided when the prefecture was heavily damaged by major quakes in April 2016.

He also called for the establishment of a postdisaster reconstruction fund using part of the financial resources pooled for special tax grants from the central to local governments.

In response, Takaichi said she will "fully consider" the requested reconstruction fund, according to a participant of the meeting.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck July 28, measuring 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some municipalities in Kumamoto.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]