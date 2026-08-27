Japanese Firms Launch AI School for Humanoid Robots

Newsfrom Japan

Narashino, Chiba Pref., Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--A consortium of Japanese companies has launched a data center to train physical artificial intelligence on human tasks for deploying humanoid robots in factories and logistics operations.

The facility in Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, is operated by J-HRTI, a consortium of five companies, including Tsumura & Co., a maker of Chinese herbal medicine, and Yamazen Corp., a machinery trading company.

The partners will pool resources to collect vast amounts of work data and train AI, an undertaking difficult for a single company, to put humanoid robots to practical use in industrial settings.

The data center can accommodate up to 40 Chinese-made humanoid robots, with operators stationed there. Wearing virtual reality headsets, the operators control the robots and collect data. The facility also includes areas that replicate actual work environments to test potential applications.

J-HRTI aims to deploy the robots for simple tasks such as material transport within fiscal 2026, which ends next March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]