Tokyo Toy Show Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--More than 180 toy makers are exhibiting new products and flagship items, including those targeting so-called kidults, or adults who enjoy playing with toys, and inbound tourists, as an annual Japanese toy show kicked off in Tokyo on Thursday.

Bandai Co. is displaying the Tamagotchi ring, a 2.8-centimeter device that commemorates the 30th anniversary of the debut of its iconic Tamagotchi virtual pet series. It allows users to raise 30 different characters.

The company has a section dedicated to the popular manga and anime franchise "Chiikawa." Among the products on display is the Chiikawa Phone Smart, a toy equipped with a camera and apps that allows children to enjoy a realistic smartphone experience.

Tomy Co. is exhibiting a model of Plarail railway toys designed after the iconic Doctor Yellow high-speed test train. Its 47-centimeter length allows it to run powerfully on the track.

Some toys reflect recent social trends, such as MegaHouse Corp.'s Investment Ranking, a board game in which players grow their wealth by investing in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]