Quake-Hit Library Gradually Returning to Normal in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Uki, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The earthquake-hit municipal library in the southwestern Japan city of Uki, Kumamoto Prefecture, is moving step by step toward reopening after closing late last month.

A mobile library, part of Uki City Library, has already resumed its rounds in the city again, bringing smiles to nursery school children. Its service was halted following the July 28 quake, which registered 7, the highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, in parts of Kumamoto.

"Though it will take time, we hope that life will gradually return to normal," said Toshimitsu Sakai, 48, head of the library.

When Sakai rushed to the library shortly after the temblor, he found that the ground around the library had subsided, while windows had shattered, sections of walls had crumbled, and books lay scattered.

The library building also houses an art museum and stands next to Picture Book House for Kids, which has a collection of more than 10,000 picture books. On the lawn in front of the buildings, markets and yoga classes were held regularly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]