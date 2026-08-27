5 Japanese Nationals Missing after Flash Floods in Nepal

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--More than 1,400 people, including five Japanese tourists, are unaccounted for following deadly flash floods in the Rasuwa district of Nepal on Wednesday, authorities in the Himalayan country said Thursday.

People whose whereabouts cannot be confirmed include 644 tourists, 517 of whom are foreigners, the Nepali tourism authority said.

The death toll from the flash floods has reached at least 289, according to the police. A community located along the Bhote Koshi River, which flows from China to Nepal, was devastated by the disaster, with bridges and multiple hydropower plants sustaining damage.

The Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, said that it is working to confirm the safety of Japanese nationals in the wake of the disaster while asking Nepali authorities to search for the five Japanese whose whereabouts are unknown.

Heavy damage has been confirmed as well in Shigatse in Tibet, which borders Nepal. China Central Television reported Thursday morning that three people died and 558 others, including 260 foreigners, remain unaccounted for. It is unclear whether there is any overlap between the casualty figures from the Nepali authorities and the Chinese broadcaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]