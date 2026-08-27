Level 5 Heavy Rain Warnings Issued for Toyama, Ishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued Level 5 emergency heavy rain warnings to some municipalities in the central prefectures of Toyama and Ishikawa on Thursday morning.

Torrential rain started pummeling the Noto Peninsula area in central Japan early Thursday. The emergency warnings, issued at 6:20 a.m., cover the city of Himi in Toyama, and the city of Hakui and the towns of Shika, Hodatsushimizu and Nakanoto in Ishikawa. Level 5 is the highest on the agency's disaster alert scale.

Linear precipitation zones developed intermittently in the two neighboring prefectures facing the Sea of Japan. The five municipalities issued the highest Level 5 emergency evacuation information, urging residents to immediately take measures to protect their lives.

A high level of caution is required for flooding of roads and low-lying areas, overflowing of rivers and landslides, according to authorities.

Both the Toyama and Ishikawa prefectural governments set up disaster response headquarters and are working to assess damage from the heavy rain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]