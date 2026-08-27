Chubu Electric Finds Improper Billing in N-Reactor Decommissioning

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. has improperly billed costs for decommissioning the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at its Hamaoka nuclear power plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, for fiscal 2024, company officials said Thursday.

The related costs were invoiced to the Nuclear Reprocessing and Decommissioning Facilitation Organization, which oversees decommissioning work for nuclear reactors in Japan.

Chubu Electric found 14 cases of improper billing for construction costs related to the reactor decommissioning work for the fiscal year that ended in March 2025, the officials said.

Workers altered records on dismantled equipment, including its weight, written in the decommissioning report from a subcontractor to include information that did not match the facts, the officials said. There were also cases in which seals were affixed to documents without authorization, they said.

The Chubu Electric officials said the company is still investigating exact reasons for the misconduct, but that some employees have said they wanted the records to match the work plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]