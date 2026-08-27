Japan Emperor, Empress May Visit Quake-Hit Kumamoto in Late Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Imperial Household Agency is considering a plan for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit in late September the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, which was struck by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake a month ago, informed sources said Thursday.

The expected visit will likely be a one-day trip as the agency is taking into account the burden on local authorities and people, according to the sources.

The couple are expected to tour areas hit particularly hard by the July 28 quake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, and interact with local residents, the sources said.

According to aides, the Emperor and the Empress are saddened to see Kumamoto, which is still recovering from the April 2016 major earthquakes, suffer heavy damage again due to the latest temblor. They have expressed a desire to visit the prefecture at an appropriate time to give encouragements to affected people.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hope that afflicted people will return to their normal lives as early as possible while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the earthquake. They also want to express their appreciation to people who have engaged in rescue activities and restoration work since the quake struck, the aides said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]