Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama Dies at 97

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, known for her polka-dot motifs, died on Aug. 14, it was learned Thursday. She was 97.

Kusama was born in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, in 1929. After moving to the United States in 1957, she held a solo exhibition in New York, where her large work "Infinity Net," featuring white nets on a black background, received acclaim.

In the late 1960s, she staged radical events called "happening," showcasing painted nude bodies in public spaces, gaining support from young people in the hippie movement.

Later, she returned to Japan and continued her activities. Her works include the "My Eternal Soul" painting series and pumpkin installations.

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