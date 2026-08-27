Kioxia to Build New Production Facility at Iwate Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese memory chip maker Kioxia Corp. said Thursday that it will build a new production facility on the premises of its plant in the city of Kitakami in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate.

The company will invest a total of about 1.8 trillion yen in the new facility together with U.S. peer Sandisk Corp., aiming to start operations in fiscal 2029 to mass-produce advanced memory chips.

"We'll promote investment in Japan while receiving support from the government so that we can meet strong artificial intelligence demand," Kioxia President Hiroo Ota told Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Takaichi expressed high expectations for the expansion of next-generation memory semiconductor development and manufacturing in Japan.

Kioxia manufactures NAND flash memory chips at its plants in Kitakami and the city of Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]