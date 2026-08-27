Japan to Discount Trips to Quake-Hit Kyushu Region

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday announced a package of measures to support recovery from the recent earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, such as a travel discount program to revitalize tourism in the Kyushu southwestern region including Kumamoto.

The package was adopted at an emergency disaster response headquarters meeting following the July 28 quake, which recorded the maximum seismic intensity level of 7 on the Japanese scale in some areas of Kumamoto.

A total of 147.8 billion yen will be allocated for the package. The government will decide on Friday to tap the reserve fund of the fiscal 2026 budget to cover the spending.

"We'll do our best to rebuild the livelihoods and businesses of disaster-affected people," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

When to start the discount program and how much the discount rates should be will be determined later. The government is considering subsidizing 60 pct of the fees for trips to southern Kyushu, including Kumamoto.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]