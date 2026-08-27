Japan Eyes More State Aid for Chiba Downpour

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to designate record rainfall in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in mid-August as a disaster of extreme severity, paving the way for increased state aid for recovery projects, including farmland restoration, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday.

The designation will encompass a series of disasters, including damage caused by the seasonal rainy front and typhoons since late May.

The prime minister pledged that the government would provide so-called push-type assistance to connect construction firms with management companies to expedite the restoration of condominiums affected by flooding, where elevators and water supplies have been suspended.

Local governments will receive support to arrange accommodations in hotels and inns for evacuees during the restoration process.

Takaichi said that the removal of damaged vehicles from the roads is nearly complete.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]