Yokohama Mayor Yamanaka Announces Resignation over Harassment
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Yokohama, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka on Friday announced his decision to resign from office to take responsibility for a harassment scandal.
"I deeply apologize for damaging trust through my behavior and causing turmoil in city administration," Yamanaka told a news conference in the city office in Kanagawa Prefecture's capital, close to Tokyo.
Earlier Friday, he submitted a letter of resignation to the Yokohama assembly chairman, who accepted it immediately.
A third-party investigative committee including lawyers late last month confirmed acts of workplace harassment by the 53-year-old mayor.
According to the public offices election law, a mayoral election will be held within 50 days from the day after the municipal assembly chairman who received the resignation letter notifies the local election board.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]