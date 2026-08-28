Yokohama Mayor Yamanaka Announces Resignation over Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Yokohama Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka on Friday announced his decision to resign from office to take responsibility for a harassment scandal.

"I deeply apologize for damaging trust through my behavior and causing turmoil in city administration," Yamanaka told a news conference in the city office in Kanagawa Prefecture's capital, close to Tokyo.

Earlier Friday, he submitted a letter of resignation to the Yokohama assembly chairman, who accepted it immediately.

A third-party investigative committee including lawyers late last month confirmed acts of workplace harassment by the 53-year-old mayor.

According to the public offices election law, a mayoral election will be held within 50 days from the day after the municipal assembly chairman who received the resignation letter notifies the local election board.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]