In Quake-Hit Kumamoto, Kids Back to School after Summer Break

Newsfrom Japan

Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Children returned to school after the summer break in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture on Friday, a month after a major earthquake struck the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The second term started at 40 elementary, junior high schools and special-needs schools in the city.

Following the July 28 quake, which measured up to 7, the highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, shelters were set up for evacuees at almost all of the schools.

Shelters have been consolidated to make space for students to study ahead of the second term, according to the city's education board. Currently, 16 schools in severely affected areas are hosting shelters.

At Otago Elementary School, children arrived with smiles, rejoicing at reunion with friends.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]