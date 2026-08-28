Japan's Takaichi Sends Condolences to Chinese, Nepalese Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sent letters to Chinese and Nepalese leaders expressing condolences and sympathy for those killed or missing in Wednesday's flash floods near the border between their countries.

The letters, dated Thursday, were addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, and to Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah. The letters showed Takaichi's hope for the rescue of as many people as possible and the recovery of those injured.

More than 470 deaths were confirmed, while the number of missing people could approach 2,000 if data from both Nepalese and Chinese authorities are added up.

The whereabouts of more than 500 foreign tourists on the Nepalese side also remain unknown, including five Japanese tourists taking part in a tour. According to industry sources, the five are believed to be members of a family from the city of Osaka and include three children.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]