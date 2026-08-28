Travel Discounts for Japan's Kyushu Region to Start Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tourism Agency said Friday that travel discounts for earthquake-stricken Kumamoto and neighboring prefectures in the Kyushu southwestern region will start on Oct. 1 to support tourism in areas affected by the tremblor.

Discounts will be 60 pct for trips to Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures, which face a large number of cancellations of bookings for overnight stays, and 50 pct for Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures.

A cap of 20,000 yen will be set on the discount for a one-night stay. For trips of two or more nights that include transportation costs, the maximum discount will be 30,000 yen. Trips involving overnight stays in multiple prefectures in the region will qualify for discounts of up to 35,000 yen.

Cancellations of hotel bookings in Kumamoto had totaled about 190,000 people, worth roughly 2.7 billion yen, as of Aug. 21, since the July 28 earthquake, according to the prefectural government.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]