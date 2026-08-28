Japan Enters Flu Season, Marking 2nd Earliest Start

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan has entered the influenza season, the health ministry said Friday, marking the second earliest start since 1999, when the infectious disease control law went into force.

In the week to Sunday, the number of flu patients reported by some 3,000 designated medical institutions across the country stood at 1.11 per institution. A reading of 1 or higher suggests that flu season has begun.

The earliest start of flu season was recorded in 2009, about a week earlier than the ongoing season, excluding 2023, when the outbreak continued yearlong.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the most flu cases in the reporting weak, at 4.43 per institution, followed by Iwate, at 2.1, and Aomori, at 2.08. Shimane logged the fewest patients, at 0.25. Oita and Hiroshima were among those with fewer cases.

The ministry calls for people to take precautions against flu, such as washing hands, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]