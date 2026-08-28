Japan to Set Up Multifunctional Defense Hub in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Friday concluded a contract with Nippon Steel Corp. to acquire a former plant site in Kure in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, to develop a multifunctional defense complex there.

The approximately 140-hectare land plot, Nippon Steel's former Setouchi Works Kure Area site, is expected to host Self-Defense Forces buildings, barracks, a defense equipment manufacturing facility, a supply depot and a heliport.

The ministry will soon start accepting bids from companies for contracts to manufacture, maintain and repair defense equipment at the planned complex and engage in research and development there.

The Kure area is an extremely important region for national security as it is home to major Maritime SDF facilities, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said at a press conference.

"We aim to use (the planned complex) to fundamentally strengthen the country's defense capabilities," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]