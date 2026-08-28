Japan's Motegi to Visit 4 Countries from Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that he will visit Turkmenistan, Slovakia, Austria and Mongolia from Saturday through Sept. 4 to hold talks with his counterparts.

In Slovakia, Motegi will also meet with foreign ministers from the Visegrad Group, a regional alliance of Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

"As the international situation becomes increasingly severe, I want to confirm strategic cooperation to maintain and strengthen the international order," Motegi told a news conference.

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