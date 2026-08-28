Japan's Foreign Minister Holds Phone Talks with ICC's Akane

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday held 20-minute phone talks with International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane of Japan.

This was the first such discussion between Motegi and Akane since the United States announced sanctions against Akane last week.

In a press release, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the two "exchanged views on the current situation surrounding the ICC." But it did not say whether Motegi expressed support for the ICC and Akane.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi voiced her backing for The Hague-based court while vowing to provide necessary support for Akane.

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