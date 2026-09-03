Japan Moves toward Fully Lifting U.S. Fresh Potato Import Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan is advancing procedures that could lead to the full lifting of its ban on imports of fresh potatoes from the United States, even as concerns persist about quarantine issues and the impact on Japanese farmers' livelihoods.

Last Friday, the agriculture ministry announced that it would hold a briefing this month on pests and diseases identified as possibly posing a threat to domestic agriculture if they arrive in the country on potatoes. It plans to then begin considering specific quarantine measures before making a final decision on whether to allow imports.

While lifting the import ban could take several years, many are wary about allowing potatoes from the United States, one of the world's biggest producers. "We will approach the discussions with resolve," agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki told a press conference Friday.

Japan in principle bans imports of fresh potatoes to prevent pest infestations. However, an exemption to the ban was granted in 2006 for U.S. potatoes used to make potato chips.

The agriculture ministry began procedures for considering the lifting of the import ban based on a World Trade Organization pact, in response to a U.S. request in 2020 to allow its potatoes for general distribution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]