Japan to Dispatch SDF Helicopters to Wildfire-Hit Indonesia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan will deploy three CH-47 transport helicopters of its Ground Self-Defense Force to Indonesia as part of an international emergency relief operation in response to the ongoing forest fires in the Southeast Asian country, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has said.

The helicopters will be used for firefighting activities. This will be the first time for the SDF to conduct firefighting operations overseas.

According to the Defense Ministry, around 600 personnel will participate in the relief mission. The Maritime SDF transport vessel Kunisaki, carrying the three helicopters, is expected to depart for Indonesia soon.

Koizumi told reporters on Friday, "We will do everything possible to help prevent further expansion of the damage."

Following a request for assistance from the Indonesian government, the Japanese government discussed possible support measures. On Friday, Koizumi ordered the commander of the SDF's Joint Operations Command to carry out the mission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]