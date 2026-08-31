Japan to Lower Residential Road Speed Limit to 30 kph Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The speed limit on residential roads in Japan with no center lines or maximum speed signs will be lowered to 30 kilometers per hour from the current 60 kph on Tuesday.

The measure is aimed at reducing accidents in urban areas with heavy pedestrian traffic and narrow streets, marking a major shift in the country's traffic rules as these roads account for around 70 pct of all ordinary roads nationwide.

The number of children and elderly people killed in traffic accidents on residential roads has remained steady at around 300 per year, despite the declining trend in traffic accidents overall.

The government decided in July 2024 to revise the statutory speed limit to address the situation.

Under the rule change, the maximum speed on ordinary roads with no speed signs or road markings and no white center lines or median strips will be set at 30 kph, above which the risk of pedestrians suffering fatal injuries in accidents is said to spike.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]