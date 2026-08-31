Japanese Prisons Promoting Dialogue with Citizens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prisons are engaging with citizens through an "interactive facility visit" program that allows visitors and prison officers to exchange views.

The initiative follows the integration of the criminal punishment of imprisonment with mandatory labor into imprisonment without labor under the revised Penal Code, which took effect in June 2025.

The unification puts emphasis on preventing repeat offenses after release from prisons and enabling detailed treatment of inmates according to individual situations such as dementia and disabilities.

Turning Point

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