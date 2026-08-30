Kagawa Governor Ikeda Certain to Win Re-election

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyohito Ikeda, governor of Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, is certain to secure re-election in Sunday's gubernatorial poll, which was held due to the expiration of his term.

Ikeda, 65, ran as an independent candidate endorsed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as well as opposition parties--the Democratic Party for the People, the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito.

He is certain to defeat three independent challengers, including Fumihiko Senoo, a 63-year-old businessman in the information technology industry, and Kenichi Tanabe, 45, secretary-general of the Japanese Communist Party's Kagawa prefectural chapter.

Voter turnout came to 35.68 pct, up from 29.09 pct in the previous election.

Throughout the campaign, Ikeda received support from both ruling and opposition parties, as well as local mayors and various organizations. He appealed to voters by pledging expanded support for child-rearing families and businesses, winning broad backing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]