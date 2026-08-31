35 Pct of Young Unmarrieds in Japan Have No Wish to Marry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Children and Families Agency survey showed on Monday that 35 pct of unmarried young people in Japan have no wish to marry.

According to interim results of the survey, about 15,000 of some 43,500 unmarried people asked about their views on marriage chose that answer, with many respondents hoping to prioritize spending their time on hobbies.

Meanwhile, 9.5 pct said they want to get married right away, 10.3 pct within two to three years, and 7.7 pct within five years.

The survey also asked all unmarried respondents what they prioritize over marriage, allowing multiple answers. More than half chose leisure and hobbies. Other popular answers included health, emotional well-being and stable income.

Conducted online with some 100,000 people aged 15 to 39 between May and August, the survey received valid responses from some 68,000.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]