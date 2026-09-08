OPINION: Giving Govt Workers Sense of Growth Would Benefit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

By Nobutoshi Kobayashi

Commentary Writer

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--After years of decline, applications for Japan's national civil service examination for career-track positions are showing signs of recovery, with the spring 2026 exam attracting more hopefuls than a year earlier, marking the first increase in four years.

Nevertheless, one in five young career-track civil servants still leaves within their first 10 years of employment, even though the share has gone down.

Seeking to address this problem, the National Personnel Authority included proposals in its pay recommendations this summer to assign senior officials to positions that reflect their capabilities and compensate them according to their responsibilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]