Japan's CRA, CDP, Komeito Confirm Merger Cancellation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito confirmed at a meeting Monday that the three opposition parties will not merge, a development probably leading to the breakup of the CRA.

The CRA's attempt to counter the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ended in failure about seven months after its launch.

CRA executives plan to split the party into two--one making up of members hailing from the CDP and the other comprising those originally from Komeito--and for the two forces to form a new group in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Still, it is uncertain whether the plan will be realized as some of the members from the CDP are already distancing themselves from the CRA.

"We want to find a new framework that allows fellow CRA lawmakers to become active again in order to expand centrist forces and realize a change of government," CRA leader Junya Ogawa told the meeting with CDP head Shunichi Mizuoka and Komeito chief Toshiko Takeya.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]