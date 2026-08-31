Japan's Oldest Person Dies at 115

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's oldest person, Shigeko Kagawa, died Thursday at the age of 115, sources including the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Monday.

Kagawa, from the city of Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture, western Japan, was born in May 1911. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

She became the oldest person in the country after a 114-year-old woman from the city of Nakatsu in the southwestern prefecture of Oita died July last year.

Fuyo Kishimoto, a 114-year-old woman from the western city of Kyoto, is now the oldest person in the country.

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