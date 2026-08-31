Japan Foreign Min. Seeks 1.2-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Monday that it seeks a budget of 1,216.5 billion yen for fiscal 2027, up 48.9 pct from the fiscal 2026 initial budget, as it moves to bolster strategic cooperation with like-minded countries.

The ministry said it has consolidated funds it would have included in supplementary budgets into its regular budget request.

It plans to make full use of security-related official development assistance and official security assistance, or OSA, under which Japan provides defense equipment free of charge to like-minded countries.

The ministry hopes to secure 157.6 billion yen for a budget item intended to create a security environment favorable to Japan. Security-related ODA and OSA are major components of this item.

While the ministry has aided countries through ODA projects that contribute to security, it will establish a dedicated framework for security-related ODA to clarify its objectives.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]