Honda, Nissan to Jointly Develop Core SDV Components

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. said Monday they have agreed to jointly develop and standardize operating systems and other core components for software-defined vehicles, with both planning to install them in their new models from fiscal 2029.

The move by the two major Japanese automakers is aimed at splitting huge development costs and countering U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. and Chinese competitors that lead the field.

The agreement came 18 months after Honda-Nissan business integration talks broke down in February 2025.

With the business environment worsening due to intensifying competition and high U.S. tariffs, cooperation between the two companies is shifting into higher gear.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp., also a Japanese automaker, in which Nissan has a stake, is expected to join the SDV-related partnership.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]