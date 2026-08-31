Japan Defense Ministry Eyes Record 8.9-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Monday that it will ask for a record 8,890.8 billion yen under the government's budget for fiscal 2027, which starts next April.

The figure is based on the existing Defense Buildup Program, which sets the country's defense spending at around 43 trillion yen for the five years through fiscal 2027.

As the budget request includes many items for which specific amounts of necessary funds are not fixed yet, the total sum to be sought is likely to increase during the budget compilation process late this year.

With the government planning to revise the country's three key security-related documents within this year to cover fiscal 2027 and later years, spending for many related measures in the budget request was left unspecified due to possible changes based on the document update.

The fiscal 2027 budget request includes spending on measures featuring the use of artificial intelligence and drones in response to new warfare as a major pillar, as well as on organizational revamp plans, such as establishing a new agency to aid retired Self-Defense Forces members and their families.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]