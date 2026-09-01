Japan FY 2027 Budget Requests Likely to Top 143 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--General-account budget requests from Japanese government agencies and ministries for fiscal 2027 are expected to exceed 143 trillion yen, hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

The figure will be much higher than the 122,445.4 billion yen sought under the government’s fiscal 2026 general-account budget.

On Monday, the Finance Ministry finished accepting budget requests for the fiscal year starting in April 2027.

The anticipated increase in the total requested amount reflects the government’s decision to include funds for measures that have been earmarked under supplementary budgets in the initial budget and create a new investment quota with no caps set on the amounts to be sought. The new quota will be for investments in the crisis management and growth fields to create a strong and prosperous Japan.

Also, ministries and agencies were allowed to make fund requests without setting specific amounts for certain measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]